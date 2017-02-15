× Trump Labor Secretary Nominee Withdraws from Consideration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Andrew Puzder, President Trump’s nominee as US Secretary of Labor, has withdrawn from consideration, bowing to public and political pressure.

Puzder informed the White House of his withdrawal on Wednesday afternoon. Puzder reportedly lacked enough support in the US Senate to be confirmed had it come to a final vote. At least four Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus were reportedly prepared to vote against him.

Puzder has faced a number of controversies as his nomination moved forward. He admitted to hiring an undocumented worker and in the 1980’s his ex-wife claimed he’d threatened her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Puzder is the CEO of CKE companies, the parent company of the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. restaurant chain.