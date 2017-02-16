Ag Secretary Expects More Water Quality Funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Agribusiness Association of Iowa Showcase and Conference, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey presented four awards to certified crop advisors and agribusinesses for working on nutrient reduction practices.

Northey says the work that has gone into the Water Quality Initiative should not be taken for granted.

He reassured attendees that even though the legislature has some other pressing issues at the moment, they have been talking about water quality and funding.

Northey says, "I will be surprised if we don't end up with a significant, new amount of funding. Multi-year funding coming out of this legislature around a non-regulatory, water quality effort. That is a huge compliment to all that you and our farmers across the state, all our agribusiness folks are working on."

Northey says there's a lot to be proud of, but there's also a lot of work still to do.