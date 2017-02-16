× Appeals Court Sides with Pro-Marijuana ISU Student Group

AMES, Iowa — A group of Iowa State students is flying high after a recent appeals court ruling.

“I really liked how they were very clear all the ways the university discriminated against us. They went through how they were treating our group different than others so it was very clear how they came to the ruling they did,” said Eric Cooper, Faculty Adviser for NORML.

This week the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling.

It allows ISU’s chapter of the National Organization for Reforming Marijuana Laws to use Iowa State’s mascot along with a marijuana leaf on t-shirts.

In 2014 Iowa State banned NORML from using the mascot citing trademark policy.

“I think they need to be more careful about trying to protect free speech it was shocking I thought how little the administrators cared about protecting free speech. They were so worried about their trademark than letting students debate,” said Cooper.

The Iowa State group wants to see Iowa legalize the use of marijuana.