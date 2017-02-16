Fire Engineer Remembered by Family, Friends, and Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "A lot of people say that love is overused and thrown around. I don`t believe that. I think that love should be used more often," said Ryan McCauley as he spoke at his father's funeral. And love was on display today...at the Des Moines First Assembly Church, as fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to remember Douglas McCauley. "Dad, everybody here loves you. We all love you. We`re so thankful we got to be a part of your life and we hope we made as big of an impact on you as you did to all of us," said Ryan.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my brother and I and anyone else in the family, that sent your thoughts, prayers and condolences etc. The amount of support we received has been tremendous. I think I speak for everybody when I say it`s far more than we ever could have imagined," said Ryan's younger brother Cole McCauley.

Douglas McCauley was a Des Moines Fire Engineer that spent nearly 30 years with the Des Moines Fire Department. His funeral service ended with bell ringing (striking the four fives), a tradition and custom for fire departments that lose members in the line of duty, and a way of rendering final honors to departed comrades. Outside of the church, McCauley's life of service was honored with a procession. Those who watched near SE 45th St. & SE Army Post Rd. saw the fitting sendoff of a local hero.

"We are the last intersection before you get to Carlisle and the fact that he was a Carlisle graduate, I think it was a pretty cool way to honor him and to bring him home," said procession onlooker Peggy Hugen. "It`s heartbreaking. It`s very heartbreaking because not only are families hurting, but everyone that wears that uniform is hurting, because you just never know. No one’s guaranteed tomorrow, so you just, you have to be appreciative of what you have today," said procession onlooker Anne Loomis.