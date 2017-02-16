× Iowa Senate Goes All-Night Debating Collective Bargaining

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers pulled an all-nighter Wednesday and remain in session Thursday morning as they debate the controversial collective bargaining bill.

The Iowa Senate resumed discussion of the bill Wednesday morning and they’re still going. Senators have sparred over the measure all night long.

The Republican majority is trying to remove nearly everything from the negotiating table, leaving just public workers’ salaries up for debate.

Democrats have proposed dozens of amendments to the legislation, which so-far have been blocked by Republicans. They are attempting to stall the bill — if they can’t outright kill it. That has led to the all-nighter at the Statehouse.

Lawmakers have only taken short breaks overnight to allow for the parties to caucus.

It’s uncertain how long the debate will continue.