Memory of Beminio the Father Inspires Beminio the Son

Des Moines --- Belmond Klemme junior Cameron Beminio won his opening round match at state wrestling in just 51 seconds.

Beminio is the son of the late Tony Beminio. The DMPD sergeant was ambushed and killed in the line of duty back in November.

Cameron Beminio is making his third appearance at state in class 1A. He weighs 285 pounds, and comes by wrestling naturally. His father was a state champion at Iowa City West in 1996. Tony Beminio won 96 matches in high school, 54 by pin.

Cameron Beminio has much support at state, including family, friends, and many Des Moines Police Department officers.