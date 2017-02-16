× Polk County Judge Rules Against Landowners in Bakken Pipeline Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight over the Bakken oil pipeline in Iowa appears headed to the state Supreme Court.

It follows another ruling against land owners where the pipeline is located. Several land owners sued the Iowa Utilities Board over its decision to allow developers to seize private land for the project.

Wednesday a Polk County judge ruled against the landowners saying the Utilities Board acted lawfully in making its decision.

The attorney representing the land owners says they will appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court within the next 30 days.