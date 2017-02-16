× Republican Lawmakers Limit Debate on Collective Bargaining

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers in both houses will likely vote Thursday afternoon on a controversial collective bargaining bill, after Republicans voted to limit the time for debate.

A marathon session of the Iowa Senate that began Wednesday morning officially ended at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Democrats spent the night proposing amendments to Senate File 213. SF 213 allows for major changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining law and removes most items of a public employee’s contract from negotiations – except for salaries. The legislation does provide exemptions for public safety employees.

Dozens of amendments were proposed to the legislation overnight, including those that would re-define which employees were considered “public safety.”

The Senate convened at 9:48 a.m. Thursday when Republicans motioned to limit the time left for debate on Senate File 213 and all amendments to the bill.

Republicans have used a seldom-used maneuver, called time certain, to set a limit on debate in both the House and Senate on collective bargaining debate. The House will cut off debate at noon. The Senate will end debate at 2:00 p.m.

Democratic senators have continued to offer amendments to the legislation.

A vote in both chambers could happen Thursday afternoon.

