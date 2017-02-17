11-Year-Old Storm Lake Student Faces Terrorism Charges After Verbal Threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A student in Storm Lake is facing terrorism charges after police say he made a verbal threat to blow up the school.

The 11-year-old was arrested Thursday morning at Storm Lake Middle School.

"The investigation quickly revealed that there was no imminent threat," said Storm Lake Police Chief Mark Prosser. "However, the school district and the police department working in conjunction take all threats seriously."

Police say the student did not have any type of weapon and that classes went on as scheduled.

The student is charged with making "threats of terrorism."