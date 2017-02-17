Baby Surprise Brings Des Moines Firefighter To Tears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Seventeen weeks pregnant, Tara Matlock and soon to be first time father Jonathan Taylor are looking forward to the future. "I found somebody I can spend the rest of my life with, that's going to be the mother of my child." But it's when that future became a reality that's left many reaching for a tissue. "I wanted to do something special for him as it was his first," said Tara as she planned the surprise to announce her pregnancy. "I was happy, I was anxious, I was scared as hell," said Jonathan.

It started with an innocent gift. "I hate gifts. I've never been well with receiving gifts," Jonathan said. The bag, stuffed with tiny clues. "Diapers, a couple pacifiers and some onesies," said Tara. That's when Jonathan knew. "The diapers, as soon as I saw the diapers I just flooded with emotions." So overwhelming that it cut the video short. Tara said, "I wanted to keep videotaping him but he looked like he needed a hug and I couldn't just keep going."

For now he proudly wears one of the gifts. "I found this shirt that said 'I made a new human." Soon he can hold one of life's most precious gifts. "Actually holding my child in my hand, I'm looking forward to that," said Jonathan.

The video was shot in late November but it was not made public until Valentine's Day as a post on Facebook. Tara said, "I put it out there and the likes started coming and people started texting how cute it was. All the women love it." Then, it made the rounds to Jonathan's fellow fire fighters. "(They) kind of gave me a jab afterwards and said a guy has got to be strong and can't show emotion and that kind of thing," Jonathan said with a laugh. Emotions Tara says aren't easily seen. "He kind of keeps his emotions to himself. He looks tough but he is a teddy bear."

Jonathan has experience with a dad role as he often does his best to wrangle in Tara's two children Addison and Beckett.

"He stepped into the role. My kids are seven and four and he's there if they need anything," Tara said.

Whether serving at Station No. 4 as Des Moines Firefighter or graduating and playing football at Drake University, Jonathan has checked off memorable milestones. Nothing compares to his first-born, due July 29, 2017. "Next to the day it arrives. This is the most and I can't even put it into words."