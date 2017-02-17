Chicago Cubs Player Donating Items to Benefit Auction for Waterloo Child with Brain Tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A Waterloo union hall is hosting a fundraiser for a very brave four-year-old.

After being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor last month, Jaymeson Payton started chemotherapy treatments to shrink the tumor.

A benefit auction for Jaymeson and his family will take place on Saturday and a World Series champion has decided to help out.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo donated several items for the auction and sent Jaymeson a personal letter reading, in part, "I believe that by staying positive, I actually felt better and ultimately won my battle against cancer. I know that you, too, can do the same."

Rizzo was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2007 and is now cancer-free.

The benefit auction will take place from 3 - 8 p.m. on Saturday at United Auto Workers Local 838 in Waterloo.