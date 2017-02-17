× Davenport Man Sentenced to 33 Months in Prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials say a Davenport man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Davenport police responded to a shots-fired call and found a vehicle belonging to 28-year-old DeAries Napoleon Jones that was possibly involved. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found three shell casings inside. They later searched Jones’ residence, where they discovered a handgun with 48 rounds of ammunition, as well as marijuana.

An unrelated investigation conducted by the Davenport Police Department resulted in Jones being located with another loaded handgun in his waistband.

Jones will serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from prison.