Two Dead in Marshall County Crash Involving Semis and Pickup

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were killed in an early morning accident north of Marshalltown.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 96. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the accident at the T-intersection involved a pickup truck and two semis.

Highway 14 has been blocked off from Highway 330/160th Street to Marble Road. Officials are expecting that area to be closed for several hours as they investigate the scene and clear the accident.

No names have been released, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.