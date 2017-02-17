× Florida Man Planned to Bomb East Coast Target Stores for Lower Stock Prices

FLORIDA — A Florida man is accused of planning to place bombs in Target stores along the east coast.

Authorities say 48-year-old Mark Barnett built at least 10 explosive devices and paid another man to place the bombs on store shelves. Officials say Barnett wanted to tank Target stock so he could buy it at a reduced rate.

The scheme was foiled when the man Barnett hired to help him went to the authorities.

Officials searched Barnett’s home and found bomb-making materials. He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Barnett is also a registered sex offender.