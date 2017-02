Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINN COUNTY, Iowa -- A former Cedar Rapids teacher convicted of having sex with a student will spend 90 days in jail.

A Linn County judge convicted Mary Beth Haglin of sexual exploitation by a school employee in December. On Friday, the same judge opted for a 90-day sentence rather than the 180 days requested by prosecutors.

Haglin will also be listed on the state sex offender registry for the next decade.

