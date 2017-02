× MC Sports Closing Four Iowa Locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — MC Sports is going out of business and closing all 66 of its stores including four in Iowa.

The sporting goods store filed for bankruptcy earlier this week in Michigan. All of its locations are now transitioning to “going out of business” sales.

MC sports has four Iowa locations. In the metro you can find them in Ankeny and inside Merle Hay Mall. The company was founded in 1946.