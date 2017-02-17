× Muscatine Man Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Muscatine man will spend 130 months in prison for felon in possession of ammunition.

Officials say on February 23, 2015, officers were notified of a burglary that took place in Bennet, Iowa, where a large gun safe containing ammunition and approximately 15 firearms–among other items–were reported stolen.

Authorities say 43-year-old Gregory Wayne Wieskamp and a co-defendant drove a vehicle with the stolen gun safe to Moscow, Iowa, before cutting the safe open and dividing the guns among those involved.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Wieskamp’s residence and found a gun clip containing ammunition and a large television that were taken during the burglary.

Wieskamp also has a prior felony conviction for third degree burglary in 1995.

Following his release from prison, Wieskamp will serve a three-year term of supervised release.