Not Guilty Plea for Former Pastor in Child Sex Abuse Case

ADEL, Iowa – A Dallas County man who is a former pastor at a local church has entered a plea in his child sex abuse case.

Fifty-two-year-old Randy Johnson was arrested on January 25th. He entered a written plea of not guilty Wednesday to 13 charges.

Johnson is charged with three counts of indecent contact with a child, two counts of indecent exposure, four counts of 3rd degree sex abuse, one count of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse, and one count of child endangerment.

Johnson is a former pastor at the Dallas Center Church of the Brethren.

The trial date for Johnson has been set for April 24th in Dallas County.