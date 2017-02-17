Possible Change of Trial Venue for Man Accused of Killing Two Metro Police Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The man accused of killing two metro police officers is set to stand trial in Polk County where the crimes occurred, but he is now asking for a change of venue.

Scott Greene was in court under heavy security on Friday.

Investigators say Greene shot and killed Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin in their squad cars last November.

The courtroom was filled with the officers' families and friends as a judge heard arguments for and against changing the location.

Greene is scheduled to go on trial in September, but this date will be pushed back if a judge grants the change of venue request.

The defense claims Greene would not receive a fair trial due to media coverage of the shootings. The decision will most likely not be made right away, but the judge said he would rule on the motion as soon as possible.

Greene is pleading not guilty.