Quick Tips to Save Money on Groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Grocery shopping can take quite a chunk out of your paycheck, but there are some easy steps you can take to save a little money, says CNN's Mary Moloney.

The USDA says a family of four spends an average of $875 - $1,045 each month at the grocery store, but one of the biggest ways to spend less is just to plan ahead.

Have food in your pantry and freezer? Check out what's in there and use it, buying only what you need to supplement these ingredients.

Try only heading to the store once a week so you can lower impulse buys and also save on gas.

Shopping around at different places can give you an idea of where certain foods might be cheaper. If something costs less at one store, buy it there and save a few dollars. Looking at the ads different stores offer can also help you find out about what deals may be available, and meals can be planned around these sales.

Sites like coupons.com and redplum.com offer a variety of coupons, and the SnipSnap app can help organize them.

Checkout 51 can also help you get rebates on items that have already been purchased.