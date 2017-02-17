Raccoon River Valley Trail Working to Make Trail Safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa- The Raccoon River Valley Trail Association is working to make safety improvements to the bike trail. The group has issued a $10,000 challenge grant to raise money.

The trail loops between Jefferson, and Waukee making trips on the trail more interesting.

The problem is some gravel roads intersect the trail, and money is being raised to paved those intersections.

“We’re trying to get the final trail crossings paved on the Trail so the Association has put up $10,000 matching funds to spark some interest,” said Cooper Riley, Raccoon River Valley Trail Assoc. President.

“In Dallas County, there are five more crossings to be paved, in Greene county a grant from the casino has finished paving those crossings this year.

The group is also looking down the road to a project in the works to build a connector to the High Trestle Trail from the RRVT.

“We’re going to connect two really great trails, really no one else in the country has anything like this, with this many trails being connected,” said Riley.

This weekend the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association will hold it's 10th annual banquet. Terry Rich of the Iowa Lottery, will be the keynote speaker.