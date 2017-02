Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament is in the books. SE Polk has already wrapped up their 3rd straight title after a dominating performance on Friday. The Rams have 6 wrestlers through to the championships. It's a battle for 2nd in Class 3A between Fort Dodge and Valley.

New Hampton is your 2A leader, followed by Solon and Creston/O-M.

In Class 1A Lisbon is on its way to its first title since 1993.

State Championships are Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.