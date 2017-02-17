Traveling for Spring Break? Make Sure to Plan Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Spring break is almost here for many Iowans, and the Des Moines International Airport says this is its busiest travel time of the year.

Officials say travel from March 1st through April 1st is a different kind of travel experience. They suggest arriving 90 minutes before your flight to make sure you can find parking and have plenty of time to ensure all bags are packed according to TSA regulations.

Airport officials hope a warning to arrive early will help keep everything moving along smoothly. They also say the main reason for delays at the Des Moines airport during this time is because the primary traffic is going in one direction, with most travelers leaving the state.