Victim Names Released in Marshall County Semis and Pickup Crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a Friday morning crash in Marshall County.

Officials say 32-year-old Brandon Paul Skidmore and 33-year-old Kaleia Shana Grant were killed in the crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 96.

Joel Ryan Reints, 32, was also injured. The crash report states he was wearing a seatbelt.

Iowa State Patrol officials say Skidmore’s pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 96 when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a northbound semi. That semi spun out and was hit by a southbound semi.

One of the semis was a Tyson truck that was hauling meat, which spilled out on to the road.