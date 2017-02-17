Warm Weather Gives Wrestling Fans Something Else to Cheer For

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Friday's spring-like temperatures had people excited to wait for their wrestlers to take the mat during the state wrestling tournament, so long as they could wait outside.

"It's amazing, it's awesome, kinda feel like we're in Mexico maybe," said Gina Garman.

Restaurants opened their outdoor tables, people were eating ice cream, there were even folks walking around in shorts and a t-shirt!

"I knew it was supposed to be nice out, and then I put on my shorts and stepped outside and I knew I made the right decision," said Jake Pinegar.

"I'm originally from California so it feels a little like spring weather here, too, so I kinda like it. It’s February, isn’t it?" said Chester Pishny.

I’m done with winter, I mean it snowed three times but I'm done with it. I’m not a cold person, I like the summer, I like my sun," said Sydney Hawley.

Weekend temperatures are expected to have highs in the mid to high 60s.