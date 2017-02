× Work Release Inmate Escapee Sought

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County inmate lasted just 10 days on work release before making a run for it.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Shy Aaron. He was granted work release on February 6th.

He didn’t return from work release to the Fort Des Moines Correctional facility Thursday.

Aaron is serving time for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and assault while participating in a felony.

If you know his location contact local police.