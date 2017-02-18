10th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival Draws Large Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Over 10,000 bacon lovers packed Hy-Vee Hall for the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Fest on Saturday.

This year's event was called The Good, the Bad, and the Bacon, and has definitely grown since its start ten years ago with just 200 people in attendance.

"When we started, we had no idea it would be what it is today," said Brooks Reynolds, chair of the Iowa Bacon Board. "You know, we've done 30 major events in three different countries. It's a fun thing that we started as a small gathering of friends and it's now one of the largest bacon festivals in the United States and it's probably the largest in the world."

The event featured more than 14 bands, 33 food vendors, and, of course, pounds and pounds of bacon.