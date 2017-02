Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dani Boal and Noah Bowers from the CAP Theatre's production of Guys and Dolls Junior stopped by the studio to talk about the show and when you can see the performances!

Event details:

February 17-19 and 24-26

March 2-5

Tickets start at $10

Bring baby formula, diapers, or wet wipes to donate to the Infant Center of the Salvation Army in Des Moines and receive one free soda and free box of popcorn.

For more information, visit captheatre.org.