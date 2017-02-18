California Facing Most Powerful Storm of the Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Southern California is currently facing what forecasters are calling the most powerful storm of the season.

Winter was already historic in the area, but now the region is bracing for mudslides, flash flooding, and powerful wind gusts, reports NBC's Miguel Almaguer.

The storm has unleashed an entire month's worth of rain in a single day, turning many roads into rivers. Even worse is that the weather is just getting started.

In the Los Angeles suburbs, 180 mandatory evacuations have already been ordered. Some areas have been hit by mudslides and could be buried again.

Chuck Fischer said the water-logged hills behind his home could crumble at any moment.

"I expect a mudflow and I expect it to come through here," he said.

With 10 inches of rain expected in the mountains, 21 million people are under a flash flood watch.

Swift water rescue teams have been trained for this type of situation, which sees cars sliding off the roads.

The surf is up, trees are down, and power is out across the region, and the storm is still expected to drop around 10 trillion gallons of water across the already water-logged state.

At the Oroville Dam in northern California, officials are racing to make room for 10 inches of rain after the emergency spillway showed signs of failure this week, prompting mass evacuations. The area is reportedly still operating under an emergency situation.

The most serious threat remains in the lower region of the state.