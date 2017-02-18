× Chain-Reaction Sioux City Crash Injures Three People

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials say a bus driver in Sioux City has been cited in a chain-reaction crash that injured three people on Friday.

The crash took place just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Applewood Avenue and South Lakeport Street.

Police say a gold minivan had stopped for traffic waiting to turn onto Applewood Ave, when a red minivan behind the gold vehicle stopped suddenly. A school bus then rear-ended the red minivan, pushing it into the gold vehicle.

Officials say 53-year-old Deanna Hall and 14-year-old Elizabeth Hall (in the red vehicle) were injured in the crash, as well as Brianna Donahue, a passenger on the bus. No one in the gold mini-van was injured.

The bus driver, 35-year-old Andrea Beuzekom, was cited with failure to stop at assured, clear distance.