Des Moines Cemetery Clean-Up will Remove Items Left at Grave Sites

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A scheduled clean-up at several Des Moines cemeteries means decorations left at grave sites will be removed next month.

Crews will begin removing the decorations placed on grave sites in municipal cemeteries on March 1st, so visitors will have until February 28th to collect any lights, flowers, or statues that were left outside. Anything remaining at the start of the month will be thrown away.

Decorations will be welcomed again after March 8th until the next scheduled clean-up in the summer.