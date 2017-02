Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a crash in Des Moines involving two cars and a DART bus.

The crash reportedly took place in the 3700 block of Hubbell Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a car hit an SUV, spun around, and ran into the back of a DART bus.

No details regarding any possible injuries have been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as they are made available.