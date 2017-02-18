Every Family Rocks! Event Raises Money at Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dozens of Des Moines families headed to the Science Center for some live music on Saturday morning.

The Every Family Rocks! festival offers more than just music, though.

Guests also had the chance to do some hula hooping, get their faces painted, and try out break-dancing.

The annual event raises money for Employee & Family Resources, which provides a variety of student assistance, substance abuse, and bilingual counseling programs.

Last year the event brought in approximately $45,000.