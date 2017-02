Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Andrea and Nate Keith as well as their son Liam from GiGi's Playhouse came by the studio on Saturday to talk about the I Have a Voice fundraiser gala being held next weekend.

GiGi's Playhouse is a Down Syndrome achievement center that also provides support for families who have found out through prenatal testing that they will have a child with Down Syndrome.

Event details:

February 25th

6 p.m.

Iowa Events Center

Visit the GiGi's Playhouse website for more information.