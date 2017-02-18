× Madison County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating Missing Teen

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says officials received a report of a possible runaway or missing juvenile on Wednesday.

Authorities say 15-year-old Reonna May Croy is believed to have left her residence willingly and may have had help finding transportation from acquaintances. She was last seen at her St. Charles residence by family members at approximately 9 p.m. on February 15th.

Reonna is described as 5’6″ weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She occasionally wears glasses.

Authorities say the investigation has uncovered information indicating Reonna may be traveling to Wisconsin.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 515-462-3575 or local law enforcement.