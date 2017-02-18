× Metro Hotels Happy About Increasing Number of Visitors to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — For state wrestling fans who booked their rooms months in advance, finding a place to stay during the tournament was a breeze. But hotels downtown and even in the suburbs are busy, as Channel 13’s Ben Oldach reports, after talking to several people who say finding lodging took some time. For Des Moines, though, this is a good sign for the future.

“Our hotel is full of wrestlers and cheerleaders, and it’s still 20 minutes away, like it’s packed with wrestlers and cheerleaders,” said Sierra Littrell.

Even though people seemed able to book a room if they made reservations early enough, many are hoping to get the prime spots next year.

“I wish we were a little closer this time,” Jesse Knight. “You guys got a vibrant downtown here, something we’re trying to do in Waterloo. We’re about to go down and eat at Zombie Burger and the kids are excited just to have a beautiful day here, beautiful weather on the state tournament to be able to walk around and enjoy some of the downtown.”

Hotels like the Marriott Downtown expect to be 85% full on Saturday night.

“It’s good, this is always a great weekend for hotels and the visitor industry as a whole, you know, this is the largest high school wrestling tournament in the nation and it brings in thousands and thousands of fans,” said Greg Edwards, President and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Edwards says with new hotels popping up downtown, the bureau faces new pressure.

“It puts a little more crunch on us. The more rooms you got, the more pressure you got to keep those rooms occupied,” he said.

He also says the corporate business in Des Moines does a great job of keeping the hotels full during the week, and being able to show national conventions that the city can handle large crowds will bring bigger and better events to the area.

“We’re still waiting. We’ll find out in April about the NCAA Basketball Tournament. We’ve got a bid out with them for four years, and hopefully we’ll land another year of basketball as well, and several other large things in the works.”

Edwards says the bureau has already booked over a million dollars worth of events for the city this year. One of these is the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives gathering, which will bring in every chamber executive from across the nation.