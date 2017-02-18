Pleasant Hill Receives Home Base Iowa Designation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Another metro community has received a Home Base Iowa designation.

This designation means nearly two dozen businesses in Pleasant Hill will make jobs and training readily available to veterans.

The initiative is drawing people to the area, including active duty Air Force veteran Brad Opp. He says this is life changing, especially with a wife, six kids, and another on the way.

"We have lived in several states and there's nothing like this anywhere else. This is incredible for the military members and for veterans," says Opp.

Pleasant Hill is the 46th Home Base Iowa community.