Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Dubuque Motorcyclist

DUBUQUE, Iowa — According to KWWL, one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Dubuque.

The crash reportedly took place just after 9 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 32nd and Carter.

Police say it is likely the victim lost control of the vehicle because nobody else was involved in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.