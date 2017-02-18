Skateboarding Organization Inspires Girls to be Leaders of Positive Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- More and more girls are joining the world of skateboarding, working with coaches to show they have what it takes to thrive in the fast-paced environment.

One organization in particular is helping these girls be confident in themselves and what they are capable of accomplishing, reports NBC's Kristen Dahlgren.

Today 10-year-old Zoe Herishen is a daredevil on wheels, but she was not always this way.

When asked about the first time she went to a skate park, Zoe said, "I just saw a bunch of boys and I was like, 'I'm the only girl here.'"

For a first-time skateboarder this was likely pretty intimidating, but then Zoe got involved with GRO, the Girls Riders Organization. The group offers an encouraging environment where girls of all ages can learn to skateboard stress-free.

Courtney Payne-Taylor founded GRO after skateboarding helped lift her out of a depression.

"Skateboarding is completely out of the realm, but once you start to experience that that kind of nervousness and that accomplishment after it, I think that's what I really got hooked on," she said.

She thought other girls might also like to try it and learn some of the same lessons.

"There's only one thing that can hold back a woman or a girl, and that's herself," said Payne-Taylor.

This attitude is now earning her national recognition.

"They're learning that internal belief in themselves and challenging themselves, and once they discover that, they blossom," she said.

GRO has also blossomed, now with ten crews and counting.

Zoe is no longer intimidated, and now organizes events and fundraisers based around skateboarding. She also loves to share what she has learned. Skateboarding may not be easy and there are bound to be a lot of falls, but Zoe knows one of the most positive lessons is being able to pick herself back up.

She says some of the best advice is to "always be confident and never give up."