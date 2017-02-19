× Controlled Burn in Altoona Quickly Spread by Dry, Windy Conditions

ALTOONA, Iowa — The busy weekend continued for firefighters around Iowa on Sunday.

Officials in Monroe County fielded nearly 30 calls within the past two days, most regarding controlled burns that got out of control.

Firefighters say this is also what happened in Altoona. They say the warm, dry weather combined with the wind helps spread flames quickly.

“It’s been dry for over a week. I think the last snow we had was about a week ago, a little over a week ago. The ground’s muddy, but all the ground cover is dry, not a good time to be burning,” said Greg Beckwith.

