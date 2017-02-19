Controversy Surrounding President Trump’s Tweet Against Several Media Outlets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- On Friday, President Trump posted a tweet calling several major media outlets the "enemy of the American People."

Many people quickly reacted to this remark, including Republican Senator John McCain who criticized the statement, saying, "We need a free press. We must have it. It's vital if you want to preserve--I'm very serious now--if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free, and many times adversarial, press and without it, I'm afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time."

Carl Bernstein, a journalist known for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that ended the career of President Richard Nixon, called President Trump's words "treacherous."