Dubuque Golfers Enjoy Warm Weather on the Course

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- The recent warm weather has had golfers around the state teeing off earlier than usual.

KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth caught up with a few people in Dubuque who got outside to enjoy the temperatures at the Meadows Golf Club in Asbury.

"I love just playing with friends, getting out there when the weather is nice, just having an overall good time," said 16-year-old Matthew Becker, who came out with his friends for the start of the season.

"I think it's amazing, it's just warm out and the ability to play out here this early is awesome."

Officials at the golf course say this year's season is starting about three weeks early.

"What allowed us to get opened up is we don't have a whole lot of tree cover, so the frost with the sunshine really got out fairly quickly. So we were able to open up where some of the tree-lined places weren't able to go," said one employee.

A few signs of winter can still be seen, though, like a frozen pond in the middle of the course. This doesn't seem to bother many players, who were just happy to get back outside.

"I've been playing golf since I was about 10 years old, so a long time, yes. And I've played in a lot worse weather than this," laughed one golfer.

Several courses in the metro were also open this weekend, including Sugar Creek Golf Course in Waukee.