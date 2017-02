Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Around 5 o'clock Sunday morning, a car crashed into the Des Moines River.

Officials say the car was travelling eastbound on I-80 near the Des Moines River Bridge when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.

One person had made it out of the car when emergency crews arrived, but the other had to be rescued by boat.

Both people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.