Four Men Arrested in Ames Shooting

AMES, Iowa -- Coordination between the Ames and Fort Dodge Police Departments led to the arrest of four Milwaukee men connected to a shooting on Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting took place near the Iowa State University campus just after 1:30 a.m.

Two police officers were dispatched to investigate a fight between two groups of people at the intersection of Chamberlain Street and Stanton Avenue. Police say they broke up the fight and began investigating, when shots fired a block away on the 200 block of Welch Avenue. Police fired their guns at a red passenger car from which they say gunshots were being fired, causing the vehicle to back up, hit another car, and take off.

Three people were hurt in the gunfire and were taken to the hospital. Police say they had non-life threatening injuries.

The four men behind the shooting, according to officials, were found in Fort Dodge later on Sunday.

Terrion Maxfield, Desmon Siner, Charles Smith, and Traveion Henry were all arrested and charged with attempted murder. The four men are from Milwaukee. Police say they are still investigating what brought these men to Ames and why they fired into a crowd.

"Luckily we don't see this kind of very violent behavior on a daily basis," said Commander Geoff Huff with the Ames Police Department. "It's a college town, pretty low violent crime rate. So, it's pretty disturbing."

"I was shocked, and my heart kind of started beating," said Liz Sweeney, a senior at Iowa State University. "It's a really scary thing to think that's happening here, just because you kind of feel like it's a smaller community, it's a safe place."

