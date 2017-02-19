× HIV-Positive Pottawattamie County Inmate Facing Charges After Throwing Urine at Detention Officer

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An inmate in the Pottawattamie County Jail is facing charges after officials say he threw his urine at a detention officer, according to The Daily Nonpareil.

Charles Perkins, who is 52 years old and HIV positive, is charged with assault by inmate with bodily fluids or secretion.

Police tell the paper the incident happened earlier this month, and Perkins had intended to throw the urine on another inmate.

The officer is now being evaluated for HIV exposure.