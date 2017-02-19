Sears thinks Rocky Lombardi should be a state wrestling champion, many of you agree.
I THINK: Rocky Lombardi Should be a State Champion
-
Rocky Lombardi Leads Valley to Top Five Wrestling Win Over Fort Dodge
-
I THINK: Outback Bowl Bummer, Jok is B1G MVP, Burton Breaks Out
-
I THINK: Hoiberg Working Through Chicago’s mess, Jokless Hawks Gaining Confidence
-
I THINK: Despite Struggle at NW, Peter Jok Deseves to be on Wooden Award List
-
I Think: Hawkeyes Need Change at Offensive Coordinator
-
-
I THINK: The IHSAA Can’t Lose Sight of What Drives Passion for HS Sports
-
I THINK: Iowa State Shocks the Jayhawks, Return of the Jok, and Kurt Warner Heads to the Hall
-
I THINK: Morris Talks, Hawkeyes Answer the call; Cyhawk Wrestling No Longer a Rivalry
-
I THINK: Hawks Deserve January Bowl, Buckeyes Deserve Playoff
-
I THINK: Get the Hy-Vee Classic on TV, It’s 2016!!!
-
-
I THINK: Hawks Got Jobbed, No Drama for ISU, No Title for Iowa Wrestling
-
I Think: Memorable Back-to-Back Weeks for Hawkeye and Cyclone Football
-
I THINK (Admire): Hawks Hoops Lack Effort, Eric Berry Gives Middle Finger, Coconut Sucks