Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- The city of New Orleans is celebrating its annual carnival.

Dozens of parades were held across the city to kick off Mardi Gras, and traditional floats, marching bands, and plenty of beads filled the streets.

In addition to the parades, the event features local cuisine, an art market, activities for children, and live musical performances.

Mardi Gras is also known as Fat Tuesday, and officially takes place on February 28th.