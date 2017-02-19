SCORES: State Wrestling Tournament

Police Still Looking for Missing Work Release Inmate

February 19, 2017
Shy Aaron (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Authorities say they are still looking for a man who did not return to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility last week.

Thirty-four-year-old Shy Aaron was admitted to the facility just ten days earlier.

Aaron is serving time for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and assault while participating in a felony.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

