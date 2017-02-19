× Police Still Looking for Missing Work Release Inmate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say they are still looking for a man who did not return to the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility last week.

Thirty-four-year-old Shy Aaron was admitted to the facility just ten days earlier.

Aaron is serving time for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and assault while participating in a felony.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

