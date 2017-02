Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- According to a new Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll, most Iowans believe an ID should be required at the voting booth.

Sixty-nine percent of Iowans polled support needing an ID to vote, which is included in legislation proposed by the Iowa Secretary of State.

The measure is more popular with Republicans, 88% of whom support the change. However, 48% of Democrats also support the proposal.

The bill was introduced in the House last week.