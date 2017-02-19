× Quad Cities Rowing Team Sets World Record

QUAD CITIES — Local rowers broke a world record on Saturday morning after spending nearly six hours on a rowing machine.

A group from the Y Quad Cities Rowing Club finished a 100,000 meter row in just under six hours.

The rowers took on the challenge at the Two Rivers YMCA Sylvan Boathouse in Moline. The girls say it wasn’t easy, but having each other helped.

“Once we came into the last 10% of it I just got so excited and was cheering everybody on, like ‘come on, it’s almost over.’ We were just a full team then,” said Cameron Blunk.

The former record was set by a rowing team in Canada in 2014.